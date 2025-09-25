Bollywood legends Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh have joined forces for an exciting new web series, Made In India – A Titan Story. The streaming platform Amazon MX Player unveiled the first look, giving fans a glimpse into the story that celebrates the vision and ambition of J.R.D. Tata and Xerxes Desai, who built the Titan brand.

Made In India – A Titan Story: A Tribute to Homegrown Vision & Enterprise

Naseeruddin Shah portrays legendary industrialist J.R.D. Tata and Jim Sarbh essays Xerxes Desai, the maverick executive who shaped the brand Titan for the Tata Group. The series dives into the remarkable journey of these visionary leaders, the pioneering minds behind Titan, the iconic brand that put India on the global map. First look unveiled on the 11th anniversary of the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ campaign, the series stands as a tribute to homegrown vision and enterprise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jim Sarbh (@jimsarbhforreal)

From boardrooms to the factory floors, Made In India – A Titan Story showcases the grit and determination of a young Titan team daring to dream big amid global scepticism, fuelled by unshakable belief and ambition. It showcases the spark of an idea and belief that changed history. The first look beautifully captures the essence of a legacy that grew from a bold idea into a symbol of national pride. Its tagline resonates with ambition: “If we don’t create history, then who will?”.

Naseeruddin Shah & Jim Sarbh Reflect On Essaying Iconic Roles

Naseeruddin Shah, who plays J.R.D. Tata, reflecting on his role, said, “Portraying J.R.D. Tata is both a privilege and a responsibility. He was a man who combined vision with humanity, and it is rare to encounter stories that are so deeply intertwined with the very making of modern India. Made In India is not just about a company, it is about a legacy that continues to inspire generations.”

Jim Sarbh, who essays the character of Xerxes Desai in the series, added, “Xerxes Desai was a visionary who saw possibilities where others doubted. Portraying him allowed me to explore the conviction it takes to build something enduring from scratch. This series is about grit, innovation, and above all, believing in an idea larger than oneself.”

Headlined by the talented Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh, Made In India—A Titan Story also boasts a powerhouse cast featuring Namita Dubey, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Kaveri Seth, Lakshvir Saran, and Paresh Ganatra in pivotal roles. Produced by Prabhleen Sandhu, founder of Almighty Motion Picture, directed by Robby Grewal, and written by Karan Vyas, the series is set to premiere early next year, promising an inspiring and riveting watch for the audience.

Made In India – A Titan Story will release early next year, exclusively on Amazon MX Player, free to stream across the MX Player app, Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xstream.

Made In India – A Titan Story First Look Teaser

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Cameos Ranked: Hey Emraaan Hashmi, You Beauty! You Rule This Despite Aamir Khan, Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan Making It A Full House! [Opinion]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News