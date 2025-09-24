Aryan Khan’s debut Bollywood web series – The Ba***ds of Bollywood has been making headlines ever since it arrived on Netflix on September 18. It has been a week, and the web series has been the talk of the town for the last week. The show stars Lakshya, Sahher Bammba, Raghav Juyal in the lead role along with Bobby Deol, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, and Mona Singh in the supporting roles!

However, the web series has been boasting of a lot of cameos, including appearances of some of the biggest superstars of the country. These guest appearances have elevated the class of this web series, and now that most of us have watched the show and the weekend is over, we decided to rate these cameos in the order of their impact and entertainment value!

Apart from the cameos, there were some extended roles in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. These extended cameos include that of Arshad Warsi, who played Gaffoor Bhai, Karan Johar, who played himself, Gautami Kapoor, who played Sahher Bamba’s mother, and Bobby Deol’s wife! While these extended cameos have another arc of their own on the show, we will strictly rate the cameos!

1. Hey, Emraan Hashmi, You Beauty!

Emraan Hashmi arrives at the beginning of the web series, during the initial episodes, to coach the two newbies on how to romance! However, his cameo and camaraderie with Raghav Juyal were a show-stealer! Hands down, this was the best cameo by any actor in recent years!

2. Ranbir Kapoor

My personal favorite after Emraan Hashmi, was Ranbir Kapoor’s cameo. While his vape scene might be creating an unnecessary controversy, his little pause, as he talks about loyalty is a winner for me!

3. Aamir Khan

When you turn a superstar, you have an image to protect, and with that image, not everyone dares to spoof himself! But Aamir Khan is such a sport as he leads the most annoying and stupid discussion on the show, making him look like a spoof of a perfectionist!

4. Shah Rukh Khan

Even Shah Rukh Khan did not steal any limelight, playing it too subtly and stupidly for his son’s show, which is a spoof on the film industry. Shah Rukh Khan and his Baadshah act were phenomenal in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood.

5. SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli, the man and the master behind the pan-India movement of Indian Cinema, joined Aamir Khan for the most stupid discussion ever. But we would applaud his sincerity and sporting spirit for the scene!

6. Salman Khan

Bhai arrived in Bhateeja Aryan Khan’s web series just like any uncle would support the web series. He came along with his swag and ruled the frame.

7. Baadshah

Baadshah, along with his Bad Boy image, brought an appearance that I could place amongst so many cameos, and that I think is the winning point here!

8. Ranveer Singh

While Ranveer Singh had a good screen time with his cameo he looked totally not in his spirit and zone despite the cameo being exactly his spirit and zone!

9. Ibrahim Ali Khan & 10. Bollywood Wives & others

The rest of the cameos might be clubbed together. Right from Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor to Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Orry and others!

