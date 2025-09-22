When filmmaker Subhash Kapoor’s legal comedy-drama Jolly LLB, starring Arshad Warsi in the titular role, released in 2013, it felt like a breath of fresh air in the courtroom drama genre. The film’s success paved the way for a well-received sequel, Jolly LLB 2, featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Later, both actors came together for the third installment, Jolly LLB 3, which hit theaters on September 19, 2025.

All three Jolly LLB films have got a big thumbs-up from many cinephiles. But the question remains: which one of them has earned the highest user rating on IMDb? Let’s find out.

Jolly LLB vs. Jolly LLB 2 vs. Jolly LLB 3 – IMDb Ratings Comparison

At the time of writing, here are the IMDb user ratings of all three films in the popular franchise:

Jolly LLB (2013): 7.5/10 (Source: IMDb)

Jolly LLB 2 (2017): 7.2/10 (Source: IMDb)

Jolly LLB 3 (2025): 7.9/10 (Source: IMDb)

As you can see, the latest entry in the franchise, Jolly LLB 3, currently holds the highest IMDb rating at 7.9/10, surpassing the first two films’ scores of 7.5 and 7.2. It will be interesting to see if the third film can maintain this lead as more users share their ratings.

Where to Watch All Jolly LLB Films

Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, is currently running in theaters, so it will take some time before it becomes available on an OTT platform. If you want to watch the first two installments online, both Jolly LLB (2013) and Jolly LLB 2 (2017) are currently streaming on Jio Hotstar.

What’s Jolly LLB 3 All About

The first two Jolly LLB films revolved around a hit-and-run case and a fake encounter case, led by Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar, respectively. In the third installment, Jolly LLB 3, both these lawyers, Jagdish Tyagi and Jagdishwar Mishra, aka Jolly, face off against each other while handling a sensitive case involving a farmer’s suicide.

