Director Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound has been selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2026 in the Best International Feature category. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film features Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

What Did The Team Behind Homebound Say About The Oscars 2026 Entry?

Speaking about the honor, Karan Johar shared, “We are deeply honoured and humbled that Homebound has been selected as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards… Neeraj Ghaywan’s labour of love is sure to a find a home in a million hearts across the world.”

Director Ghaywan added, “I’m deeply honoured that Homebound has been chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars. Rooted in the love for our land and our people, it carries the essence of the home we all share. To take our stories to the world and represent India at one of the biggest global stages for cinema is both humbling and a matter of pride, and for this I’m extremely grateful.”

More About Homebound

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, known for the critically acclaimed Masaan, Homebound is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the banner of Dharma Productions.

The film is based on a New York Times article by Basharat Peer from 2020 and follows two childhood friends who attempt to pass the national police exam. The movie premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard category on May 21, 2025. It is scheduled to release theatrically on September 26, 2025.

