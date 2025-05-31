Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter’s show The Royals has managed to claim a spot in the top 10 non-English shows on Netflix globally for the third continuous week! In three weeks, the web series stands at a total of 10.7 million views. It has found a spot in the top 10 non-English films of the week on Netflix in 17 other countries, including Trinidad & Tobago, Kuwait, Bahrain, and others.

Trending At The Number 1 Spot In India & 5 Countries

Also starring Zeenat Aman in a very special role along with Sakshi Tanwar, Vihaan Samat, and others, the show has claimed the number 1 spot on Netflix in the top 10 non-English shows of the week in six countries, including India, Bangladesh, Maldives, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Mauritius.

The Royals OTT Verdict Week 3

As per the data by Netflix from May 19 to May 25, The Royals, in its third week, garnered a viewership of 2.2 million on Netflix against 13 million viewing hours and secured the sixth spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English shows on Netflix, which is ruled by the Limited Series, ‘Secrets We Keep’ at number 1 this week.

Check out three-week viewership of the web-series, along with its viewing hours and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 3 million | 17.7 million viewing hours | Rank 3

Week 2: 5.5 million | 33 million viewing hours | Rank 3

Week 3: 2.2 million | 13 million viewing hours | Rank 6

Total: 7.6 million views

The Royals VS Last Rom-Com Show

Comparing The Royals with the last romantic-comedy web series on Netflix in India, Ishaan Khatter‘s show stands 4 million views lower! In the upcoming weeks, if it manages to register almost 4 million, it would be able to cross the lifetime viewership of Mismatched S3 on Netflix, which registered 14.7 million views and was the most-watched rom-com on Netflix in 2024.

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the films and shows that arrived on the platform.

