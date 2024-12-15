Mismatched Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix. The romantic series starring Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli has been obtaining mixed reactions from the audience. This time, the storyline tilts toward the digital world, moving between reality and the metaverse. However, the ending of Mismatched Season 3 broke many hearts when Dimple and Rishi separated despite their engagement.

What Happened In The End Of Mismatched Season 3?

The third season of Mismatched concluded with Dimple and Rishi sitting together on the edge of a road, possibly Marine Drive. This moment occurred after the Technovate event, where the Betterverse was hacked. Rith turned out to be the real culprit behind the hacking, as the consequences of his previous actions still negatively impacted the Artificial Intelligence Universe.

During their emotional conversation, Rishi addressed their problems and asked Dimple how she truly felt about their engagement. Dimple confessed that their engagement felt like a rushed decision, significantly since she was still dealing with the emotional turmoil of her father’s death.

After hearing this, Rishi removed the engagement ring from his finger and gently asked Dimple to do the same. The series ended with a heartbreaking moment as Rishi emotionally said, “Goodbye, future wife.” This line mirrored the iconic dialogue from the first season when Rohit Saraf’s character first met Prajakta Koli’s character and greeted her with, “Hello, future wife.”

Are Dimple & Rishi No Longer Together After Season 3?

The ending of Season 3 left fans confused about whether Dimple and Rishi are still together after the season’s conclusion. One notable detail was when Dimple returned the ring to Rishi, asking him to keep it safe. This suggests they only called off their engagement but still cared deeply for each other. It seems Rishi wants Dimple to be ready for their engagement to build a happy future together.

Will There Be Another Season For The Mismatched Series?

As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding Mismatched Season 4. However, given the cliffhanger ending of Rishi and Dimple’s relationship, a fourth season seems highly likely. It’s not just Rishi and Dimple’s storyline that needs closure—other relationships in the series also appear to be in turmoil. Sid Sir and Karim are now married, but their relationship hit a rough patch after Karim reconnected with Nandini during Technovate. Meanwhile, Anmol and Vinny’s relationship ended by the season’s finale, though Anmol seems determined to make things right.

With so many unresolved storylines, Mismatched Season 4 seems inevitable in the near future.

