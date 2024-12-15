The Satyadev starrer Telugu action-thriller film Zebra was released on November 22, 2024. While there were a lot of expectations banking on the movie, it turned out to be a box office disaster. However, now the film is all set to be released on the OTT streaming platform.

Zebra Plot

The Satyadev starrer has the actor playing a man, namely Surya, who earns the ire of a ruthless millionaire, Adhi (Dhananjaya). This is after Surya helps his girlfriend Wathi (Priya Bhavnani Shankar) rectify a banking error by using a loophole in the system. All hell breaks loose when he is given an ultimatum to pay 5 crores in 4 days to Adhi.

When And Where To Watch Zebra Online?

According to a news report in Pinkvilla, the Satyadev starrer will be released on the OTT streaming platform, Aha Video. The film will be released on December 20, 2024. The social media page of the OTT platform announced the same by stating, “When cunning meets chaos, the stakes get deadly. Watch Zebra premieres 20th Dec only on Aha.”

Zebra Box Office

The Satyadev starrer got mixed reviews from the audience and the critics alike. While it was expected to do well at the box office, the movie failed to live up to the expectations. On its 23rd day, the movie earned 4.69 crores. The day-wise collections of the movie have also gone down drastically. After a series of flops like Krishnamma, Godfather, Godse, Gurthunda Seethakalam, and Ram Setu, this film turned out to be yet another box-office disappointment for Satyadev.

About The Movie

Apart from Satyadev, Zebra also stars Dhananjaya, Sathyaraj, Priya Bhavnani Shankar, and Amrutha Iyengar in pivotal roles. The film has been helmed by Eashvar Karthic. At the same time, the music for the film has been composed by Ravi Basrur.

Check Out The Post For Zebra’s OTT Release

