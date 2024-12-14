Suriya’s Kanguva recently hit theaters but didn’t receive the anticipated reaction. The audience response was mixed, resulting in the film having only a decent run at the box office. However, the Kanguva OTT release on Amazon Prime Video has generated significant buzz on the digital platform. Amid this, considerable news has emerged about Suriya’s potential next film, tentatively titled Suriya 45. Several reports have hinted that Vijay Sethupathi may possibly play a key role in the film.

Vijay Sethupathi Reportedly Expected To Join Suriya & Trisha Krishnan?

For those unaware, Suriya 45 is an RJ Balaji film featuring Kanguva star and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. Recent reports by The Times of India disclosed that Vijay Sethupathi has allegedly been approached for the project. The Maharaja actor is predicted to play the rival role in the film.

This news has aroused notable interest among fans. There is no official declaration about Vijay Sethupathi’s inclusion in the film. However, even the speculation of him joining forces with Suriya has generated significant buzz. The audience’s excitement implies that their pairing could be a prominent highlight of Suriya 45.

Has Vijay Sethupathi And Suriya Ever Shared The Screen In A Film Yet?

Suriya and Vijay are among the most favored actors in South Indian cinema. While the two stars have shared the screen before, they’ve never played paramount roles opposite each other. Vijay and Suriya were part of the prevalent film Vikram 2, which featured Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

The Kanguva actor’s notable work in this film came from his portrayal of Rolex. Before this, both actors made special appearances in the romantic comedy Kootathil Oruthan in 2017. So, if Vijay joins the cast of Suriya 45, it will mark the first time the two stars will face off in lead roles opposite each other in a film.

What Role Will Suriya & Trisha Krishnan Play In Suriya 45?

As of now, there is no confirmation concerning the film’s plot. However, recent leaks from the shooting have emerged on the internet. If true, Suriya and Trisha are expected to play advocates in the film. It is yet to be assured whether they will work together or oppose each other as counsels.

This would not be the first time Suriya would play the role of a lawyer, as Jai Bhim was one of his most well-known roles as an advocate.

