Kamal Haasan arrived in cinemas with the hope to turn the table after Indian 2. Unfortunately, he suffered another big disaster with Thug Life, which is struggling to add footfalls. It has completed two weeks in theatres and is still 152 crores away from achieving the breakeven stage. Scroll below for 15-day total!

How much has Thug Life earned in 15 days?

There’s no evident competition at the Tamil box office. Despite that, Mani Ratnam’s directorial has brutally failed due to the negative word-of-mouth. The content did not live upto the expectations, which made it an easily passable affair. As per Sacnilk, Thug Life earned only 36 lakhs on day 15. It remained on similar lines as the previous day, without witnessing even slight growth.

The overall box office collections in India stand at 48 crore net after 15 days. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 56.64 crores. The ongoing weekend is the last opportunity for Kamal Haasan‘s film to mint moolah.

Take a look at the Thug Life box office breakdown in India:

Week 1: 44 crores

Week 2: 4 crores

Total: 48 crores

Thug Life is a flop!

The stakes were high as the Mani Ratnam‘s directorial is mounted on a staggering budget of 200 crores. In 15 days, the producers have only been able to recover 24% of the estimated cost, which is simply disappointing.

In order to achieve the breakeven stage, the gangster action drama still needs 152 crores, which is next to impossible.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the overseas box office, Thug Life has added 5 lakhs more to the kitty. The international total stands at 41.20 crores after 15 days. Combined with the domestic sum, the worldwide earnings surge to 97.84 crores. The 100 crore club is expected to be attained with growth during this weekend.

Thug Life Box Office Summary (15 days)

Budget: 200 crores

India net collection: 48 crores

India gross collection: 56.64 crores

Overseas collection: 41.20 crores

Worldwide collection: 97.84 crores

Verdict: Flop

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

