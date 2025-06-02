The countdown is in the final stage as we’re now just three days away from the much-awaited release of Thug Life. Over the last few days, the film has been making headlines for the wrong reasons. Kamal Haasan’s Kannada language row has attracted protests against the film in Karnataka, but it hasn’t caused any harm to the film as far as the day 1 potential at the Indian box office is concerned. Keep reading for a detailed prediction report!

The upcoming Tamil gangster action drama is a hot property in the Tamil trade circle, and box office enthusiasts are hoping for a big money spinner that has been missing in 2025 so far. Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly scored big numbers, but this is expected to be a complete beast at ticket windows, fetching crazy numbers.

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s reunion is the major attraction

Thug Life is enjoying good buzz on the ground level, and the biggest reason behind it is the reunion of Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam. The duo last worked together in Nayakan (1987). So, after a gap of over 35 years, they have collaborated on another film. Both are powerhouses in their own fields, and cinephiles are excited to see how the maverick filmmaker will present Kamal.

Trailer elevated the buzz of the film

Thug Life was blessed to have a good trailer, unveiled a couple of weeks ago. It glimpsed Kamal Haasan’s larger-than-life avatar. Without revealing many details, the well-cut promo did the job of elevating the buzz, and it’ll definitely be one important factor in attracting footfall on the opening day.

Set for a grand release

The film is a magnum opus made on a huge scale. The credentials attached to it make it one of the biggest Kollywood films in recent times, and due to the same reason, there’s genuine hype for the project. So, it’s no brainer that the biggie is going to witness one of the widest releases for a Tamil film.

Thug Life day 1 box office prediction

Thug Life releases in theatres on June 5 (Thursday), and it’s a non-holiday release. Still, it aims for a massive start as it’s a front-loaded affair. It will likely earn a huge 35-38 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. The major chunk of the collection will come from the original Tamil version, and the Telugu-dubbed version is expected to contribute decently.

Career-best opening loading for Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam

With such a predicted start, the gangster action drama will surpass Vikram‘s 32.05 crores and Ponniyin Selvan 1’s 34 crores, giving the career-best starts for Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, respectively.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Raid 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 32: Surpasses Ranveer Singh’s 5th Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News