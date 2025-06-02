The Ammy Virk starrer Punjabi comedy drama Saunkan Saunkanay 2 has been witnessing an impressive run at the box office. On its 3rd day, it has achieved an important milestone. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 3rd day.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

The Ammy Virk starrer opened at 2.15 crores which was a decent opening. It saw a slight growth of 9% after which the movie amassed 2.35 crores on its second day. Now, according to the early estimates in Sacnilk, the film witnessed an impressive growth of around 31% and amassed 3.1 crores on its third day.

This was also the movie’s highest day-wise collection till now which is also a positive sign indeed. The total India net collection of Saunkan Saunkanay 2 now stands at 7.6 crore. By the looks of it, the film is receiving a positive word of mouth from the masses which is reflected in the collection.

Day-Wise Breakdown Collection Of Saunkan Saunkanay 2

Day 1: 2.15 crores

Day 2: 2.35 crores

Day 3: 3.1 crores

Total: 7.6 crores

Lagging Behind From The First Installment

However, Saunkan Saunkanay 2 is still lagging behind from the first installment of the franchise, Saunkan Saunkne which was a massive hit in the year 2022. For the unversed, the first installment had earned 9.65 crores in its 3 days. Hence, the Ammy Virk starrer is lagging behind Saunkan Saunkne by 21%.

Becomes The Second Highest Grossing Punjabi Film Of 2025

Now, coming to the milestone, Saunkan Saunkanay 2 has gone on to become the second highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. With its India net collection of 7.6 crores, the film has overtaken Tarsem Jassar’s Guru Nanak Jahaz, whose lifetime collection was 5.81 crores. Now, the movie is eyeing the lifetime collection of Gippy Grewal’s Akaal which amassed around 7.78 crores. The Ammy Virk film needs just 18 lakhs to become the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 Box Office Summary

Here is the box office breakdown of the comedy film after 2 days.

India net: 7.6 crore

India gross: 8.96 crore

Overseas gross: 3.65 crore

Worldwide gross: 12.61 crore

