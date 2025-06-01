Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta, Nimrat Khaira’s Saunkan Saunkanay 2 has earned a total net collection of 4.36 crore in two days. Hopefully, the comedy film has earned in the range 6.5 – 7 crore in its first weekend!

Saunkan Saunkne Box Office

The first part of the franchise was mounted on a budget of 7 crore, and it went ahead and earned 30.71 crore net collection in India, churning out a profit of 338.71%. The comedy earned 9.65 crore at the box office in its first weekend.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 Box Office Day 2

On the second day, Saturday, May 31, Ammy Virk‘s film earned 2.36 crore at the box office, which was a slight from the previous day. However, the total two days of the film is much less than the first part of the franchise!

Check out the day-wise collection of Saunkan Saunkanay 2 VS Saunkan Saunkne at the box office.

Day 1: 2.15 crore VS 2.25 crore

Day 2: 2.31 crore VS 3.30 crore

Total: 4.36 crore VS 5.5 crore

Top 3 Highest-Grossing Punjabi Films Of 2025

Ammy Virk has delivered the third highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. It is only 1.35 crore away from axing the second-highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025 in India. The second spot is claimed by Guru Nanak Jahaz, which earned 5.81 crore net in India in his lifetime.

Check out the highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025. (India net collections)

Akaal: 7.78 crore Guru Nanak Jahaz: 5.81 crore Saunkan Saunkanay 2: 4.36 crore Badnaam: 3.95 crore Majhail: 2.8 crore

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 Box Office Summary

Here is the box office breakdown of the comedy film after 2 days.

India net: 4.36 crore

India gross: 5.14 crore

Overseas gross: 1.5 crore

Worldwide gross: 6.64 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films Of 2025.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 31: 91% Growth In Last 24 Hours, Ajay Devgn’s Film Inching Close To 50% Profits!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News