It’s probably the last weekend boost for Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor‘s Raid 2. The crime thriller has officially completed one month in theatres. The storm is incoming in exactly 5 days as Housefull 5 will dominate the ticket windows. Scroll below for day 31 collections, profits, and more!

Raid 2 Box Office Collection in India

On the 5th Saturday, Raj Kumar Gupta’s directorial enjoyed a 91% growth. As per the estimates, Raid 2 earned 1.15 crores on day 31. It is facing stiff competition from Bhool Chuk Maaf. But despite the odds, it is commendable how the crime thriller still drove footfalls to the theatres.

Raid 2 has completed its one-month run at the Indian box office, accumulating around 172.37 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 203.39 crores.

Is Raid 2 a hit?

The Raid sequel is reportedly made on a budget of 120 crores. In 31 days, the makers have made a return on investment of 52.37 crores.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

According to the formula, Raid 2 has earned profits of 43.6% and the Sunday boost will push it closer to the 50% range. It is definitely a success and a profitable affair. However, Ajay Devgn starrer will need to earn double its investment, i.e., 240 crores to gain the hit verdict. It is a plus affair but not yet a hit.

Check out the Raid 2 box office summary below:

Budget: 120 crores

India net collection: 172.37 crores

India gross collection: 203.39 crores

ROI: 43.6%

Overseas collection: 31 crores

Worldwide collection: 234.39 crores

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

