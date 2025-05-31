Bhool Chuk Maaf is on its way to become a success. Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer has entered its second week with a rock-steady hold. It is now all set to enjoy the second-weekend boost and clock the 50 crore mark. Scroll below for the box office collections in 8 days.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Domestic Box Office Collection

Karan Sharma’s directorial was the underdog of Bollywood. It literally arrived in theatres and conquered the screens. On day 8, Bhool Chuk Maaf earned 3.31 crores. It maintained a steady hold, witnessing less than a 3% drop compared to 3.40 crores earned on the previous day.

The 8-day total of Bhool Chuk Maaf in India stands at 48.72 crore net. It missed out on the 50 crore mark on the second Friday, but the milestone will be easily unlocked today. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 57.48 crores.

Take a look at the Bhool Chuk Maaf box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 45.41 crores

Day 8: 3.31 crores

Total: 48.72 crore

Bhool Chuk Maaf aiming Rajkummar Rao’s #3 grosser

In only a week, Rajkummar Rao has surpassed the lifetime collections of his five highest-grossers of all time. It is currently his 5th highest-grossing film.

Check out Rajkummar Rao’s highest-grossing films below:

Stree 2: 625.70 crores Stree: 129.67 crores Kai Po Che: 50 crores Srikanth: 49.50 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 48.72 crore Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: 44.48 crores Jungementall Hai Kya: 38.30 crores Mr & Mrs Mahi: 35.14 crores Bareilly Ki Barfi: 34.30 crores Roohi: 25.87 crores Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: 20.01 crores

With only 20 lakhs more in the kitty, Bhool Chuk Maaf will beat Srikanth as well as Kai Po Che. It will officially enter his top 3 highest-grossing films of all time.

Check out the Bhool Chuk Maaf box office summary below:

Budget: 50 crores

India net collection: 48.72 crores

India gross collection: 57.48 crores

Budget Recovery: 97.44%

Overseas collection: 2.50 crores

Worldwide collection: 59.88 crores

