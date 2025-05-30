War 2 and Housefull 5 release dates are far from each other, but the Bollywood biggies are currently clashing in a pre-box office battle. The race is currently on to gain the #1 spot in BookMyShow interests. For the longest time, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s film was dominating but Akshay Kumar starrer has finally overtaken it. Scroll below for the latest update!

Housefull 5 BookMyShow Interests

Within 24 hours of the launch of the Housefull 5 trailer, the comedy thriller witnessed a surge of 7.3K interests on BookMyShow. The excitement is at par as the pre-release promos have garnered highly favorable responses.

As per the live update, Housefull 5 has gained 83.2K interests on BMS.

Housefull 5 vs War 2 Pre-Box Office Battle

The War 2 teaser was released around two weeks back, and the anticipation is sky-high. It will be released on August 14, 2025. However, fans certainly cannot keep calm as around 81.6K users have shown interest in BookMyShow so far.

War 2 gained the highest interests on BookMyShow for a long time. It toppled every other upcoming release, including Sitaare Zameen Par, De De Pyaar De 2, and Alpha, among others.

Housefull 5 has now finally conquered the #1 spot. Akshay Kumar starrer has an added advantage because it is less than a week away from release and the makers are generating maximum buzz possible with new promos every other day. However, the tables may turn at any time, as the gap between them is only 1.6K interests.

More about Housefull 5

The comedy thriller is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It is reportedly mounted on a massive budget of 375 crores, so the stakes are high. In order to become a hit at the Indian box office, Housefull 5 must earn double its investments, i.e., 750 crores.

The ensemble cast features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

Housefull 5 is releasing on June 6, 2025.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Thudarum Box Office (Closing Footfalls): 42% Higher Than L2: Empuraan, Mohanlal Creates History In Kerala!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News