Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor, witnessed terrific growth during its first weekend. It left behind Kesari Chapter 2, Jaat, and other Bollywood films to garner maximum footfalls. All eyes were on its hold on the first Monday. The crime thriller has passed the test with flying colors. Scroll below for day 5 early trends!

Day 5 early estimates

Raj Kumar Gupta’s directorial enjoyed the May Day holiday on the opening day, so it would only be fair to compare its Monday collections to the regular working Friday. As per the early trends flowing in, Raid 2 earned 8-8.50 crores on day 5. It faced a 38.69-34.86% dip compared to 13.05 crores minted on day 2.

This is a good hold compared to Friday, as the fall is much less than 50%, thus indicating that the audience has accepted the content. The 5-day total will land at 81.83-82.33 crore net at the Indian box office. There is no big competition at the ticket windows until the arrival of Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 on June 6, 2025. The odds are in favor of the Ajay Devgn starrer, which has the potential to achieve new heights in the coming days.

Kesari Chapter 2 crossed?

If we consider the higher point of the estimated collection (82.33 crores), Raid 2 has crossed Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2, which earned an estimated 82.18 crores in 18 days. If we consider the lower point of the estimated collection (81.83 crores), it needs only 35 lakh more to become the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. While the Akshay Kumar starrer is still running in theatres, it will eventually be toppled by Ajay Devgn’s film by Tuesday.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 in Bollywood below:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores Sikandar – 129.95 crores Jaat – 89.06 crores* Kesari Chapter 2 – 82.18 crores* Raid 2 – 81.83-82.33 crores* The Diplomat – 40.73 crores Deva – 33.97 crores Emergency – 20.48 crores Fateh – 18.87 crores

*theatrical run yet to conclude

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

