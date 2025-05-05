HIT 3 is getting closer to the ‘success’ tag with each passing day at the ticket windows. It enjoyed a 4-day extended opening weekend and clocked over half a century. But how is Nani’s film performing compared to its predecessors, HIT and HIT 2? Scroll below for a detailed 4-day comparison!

HIT: The First Case Box Office

Director Sailesh Kolanu’s first film starring Vishwak Sen wrapped up its box office journey within a week. It accumulated 4.80 crores in its first weekend and 6.60 crore net in its lifetime run, a sum HIT 3 surpassed on the first day of its release.

HIT: The Second Case Box Office

Adivi Sesh led the second installment. HIT 2, released in December 2022, raked in 16.85 crores in its opening weekend. It enjoyed a three-week box office run, minting 25.92 crores in its lifetime.

HIT 3 vs HIT 2 vs HIT Box Office Opening Weekend

It is to be noted that Nani & Srinidhi Shetty‘s HIT 3 had a 4-day extended opening weekend since it was released on Thursday. It accumulated 51.31 crore net in four days, almost 2X of HIT 2 and way beyond HIT.

Even if one considers its three-day total of 41.12 crores, HIT 3 earned 756% higher than the first part. Sailesh Kolanu‘s standalone sequel is setting new benchmarks in the franchise. It is reportedly made on a budget of 60-65 crores and will achieve the breakeven stage in a day or two.

Take a look at the box office breakdown of the HIT franchise below:

HIT (2020): 6.60 crore

HIT 2 (2022): 25.92 crores

HIT 3 (2025): 51.31 crores (4 days)

