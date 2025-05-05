It’s been an intense battle between Raid 2, HIT 3, and Retro at the Indian box office since May 1, 2025. Ajay Devgn starrer has taken a massive lead with its 70 crore+ collections in the opening weekend. But Nani and Suriya’s films were witnessing a head-on clash. But a clear winner is emerging now. Scroll below for day 5 trends!

HIT 3 Box Office Day 5

After a fantastic opening day, Nani and Srinidhi Shetty’s film witnessed a 50% drop in box office collections. However, it maintained a rock-solid hold during the remaining days of the opening weekend. On day 5, HIT 3 registered a morning occupancy of 17.20% in the Telugu belt, which is the home ground.

However, it is to be noted that the action thriller witnessed a considerable decline compared to morning occupancy of 34% during the morning shows on day 2.

Retro Box Office Day 5

Suriya and Pooja Hegde’s Retro opened to positive reviews from cine-goers. Unfortunately, the response has not been at par. As per Sacnilk, it registered an occupancy of 15.77% during the morning shows on day 5. The romantic action drama has also suffered a drop compared to 23.9% on day 2, a regular working Friday.

Retro vs HIT 3 Box Office

After the first two days, HIT 3 has clearly been leading the race against Retro. There may be a gap of only 9% in the morning occupancy today, but the box office collections are speaking for themselves!

In 4 days, Nani and Srinidhi Shetty’s film has accumulated estimated earnings of 51.31 crore net. On the other hand, Suriya and Pooja Hegde‘s Tamil film is lagging with earnings of 43.48 crore net during the same period. The gap is widening with every passing day. The Monday test will majorly determine which South biggie eventually wins the race!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

