Nani’s latest release, HIT 3 has amassed a good total in the first 3 days. After registering a start of almost 40 crores, it maintained a good hold at ticket windows. There have been expected drops but the film is on track to mint solid total during the 4-day extended opening weekend. In the meantime, it has already emerged as the 6th highest-grossing film of Nani at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 3 report!

Released amid strong buzz on May 1, the Telugu action thriller kicked off its journey on an impressive note. Since the opening day had the Labor Day holiday benefit, the second day saw an expected drop. Both in India and overseas, the film saw a decline after registering a career-best opening (38.03 crore gross) for Nani.

HIT 3 earns almost 70 crore gross in 3 days!

As per the latest update flowing in, HIT 3 has earned an estimated 41.12 crore net at the Indian box office in 3 days. Including taxes, it stands at 48.52 crore gross. In the overseas market, it has managed to earn an estimated 20 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the film has earned 68.52 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 41.12 crores

India gross- 48.52 crores

Overseas gross- 20 crores

Worldwide gross- 68.52 crores

Becomes Nani’s 6th highest-grosser!

With 68.52 crore gross in the kitty, HIT 3 has surpassed Nani’s Nenu Local (58 crore gross) to become his 6th highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. Very soon, it will also cross Middle Class Abbayi (70 crore gross) and Hi Nanna (76.57 crore gross) to grab the 4th spot on the list.

Take a look at Nani’s top grossers at the worldwide box office (gross collection):

Dasara – 118.67 crores

Eega – 100.85 crores

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram – 100.08 crores

Hi Nanna – 76.57 crores

Middle Class Abbayi – 70 crores

HIT 3 – 68.52 crores

Nenu Local – 58 crores

