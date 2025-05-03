Raj Kumar Gupta’s Raid 2 is enjoying a phenomenal run at the Indian box office. Despite the regular working Friday, it clocked a double-digit score. The crime thriller witnessed another impressive jump in collections on Saturday. Scroll below for day 3 early trends!

A splendid Saturday

As per early trends, Raid 2 earned box office collections in the 17-18 crores range. It witnessed a 31-38% growth compared to 13.05 crores earned on Friday. The earnings should have ideally crossed the opening day, but there’s been tough competition at the ticket windows. The footfalls are getting divided amid the clash with Kesari Chapter 2, The Bhootnii, Jaat, and Ground Zero.

The 3-day total at the Indian box office lands at 49.76-50.76 crores. Ajay Devgn’s film seems to have clocked half-century, which is a huge feat!

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of Raid 2 below:

Day 1: 19.71 crores

Day 2: 13.05 crores

Day 2: Day 3: 17-18 crores (estimates)

Total: 49.76-50.76 crores

It’s Ajay Devgn vs Akshay Kumar now!

Within 72 hours of its theatrical release, Raid 2 has become the sixth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. The crime thriller has axed the lifetime collections of Deva and The Diplomat. It will now compete against Kesari Chapter 2 (76.45 crores*) to steal its fifth spot. That feat will be easily achieved in its four-day extended opening weekend.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 below:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores Sikandar – 129.95 crores Jaat – 88.61 crores Kesari Chapter 2 – 76.45 crores The Diplomat – 40.73 crores Deva – 33.97 crores Raid 2 – 49.76-50.76 crores (estimates) Emergency – 20.48 crores Fateh – 18.87 crores

