The Emraan Hashmi starrer Ground Zero is struggling with its pace at the box office. Even though it has received fairly positive reviews from the masses and the critics alike, it has still not established itself as a good crowd-puller for the audience. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 4th day.

Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 4

On its 4th day, the Emraan Hashmi starrer earned 63 lakhs when it came to its day-wise collection. This was a drop of around 70% since the film amassed 2.10 crores on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 5.83 crores.

The movie is now inching towards 6 crores but is overall showcasing a dismal pace. Ground Zero now depends on a positive word of mouth from the audience to see a major boost in the collections. The film’s patriotic sentiments are connecting a strong chord with the masses since its release coincided with the recent horrifying terror attacks in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

It will be interesting to see whether the Emraan Hashmi starrer manages to see a growth in the coming days or succumbs to a poor verdict. Ground Zero is mounted at a budget of 50 crores which includes the print and advertising costs. With its current India net collection of 5.83 crores, it has managed to cover only 11.66% of its budget.

The film is also facing a major competition at the Hindi box office from the Sunny Deol starrer Jaat which remains strong along with Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 which is being the first choice of the movie-goers. Talking about the film, it has been directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. It also stars Sai Tamhankar, and Zoya Hussain in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Kesari Chapter 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 10: Enters 100 Crore Club & Becomes Akshay Kumar’s #5 Post-Covid Grosser!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News