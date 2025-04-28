Bollywood action thriller Ground Zero has been declared a “must-watch” by viewers. But Emraan Hashmi starrer has not yet been able to pull the audience to the ticket windows. It has clocked a slight improvement in box office collections on day 3. Check out the opening weekend total!

Only 10% growth on Sunday

All the odds are in favor as far as the individual run is concerned. It is a blessing in disguise that Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar’s directorial was released days after the Pahalgam attack. The limited audience that has watched the film is raving about it all over. But Kesari Chapter 2 is visibly stealing its thunder.

On day 3, Ground Zero earned 2.10 crore net. The action thriller saw only 10% growth despite the Sunday boost, which is ideally the biggest day at the box office for a new release. The opening weekend total now concludes 5.20 crore net, which is 6.13 crores in gross earnings.

Take a look at the first-weekend breakdown below:

Day 1: 1.20 crores

Day 2: 1.90 crores

Day 3: 2.10 crores

Total: 5.20 crores

Only 10% budget recovered

As per multiple online reports, Ground Zero is mounted on a mid-budget of 50 crores, including print and advertising costs. In the first three days, it only recovered 10.4% of the total investment.

Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, and Zoya Hussain starrer will also be battling against The Bhootnii and Raid 2 starting May 1, 2025. With as many as 5 options at the ticket windows, it will be survival of the fittest. At the current pace, it looks like Ground Zero will be amongst the firsts to be washed out of theatres. The picture would be clear after the hold today, i.e, on Monday. It’s a make-or-break situation!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

