Riteish Deshmukh and Ajay Devgn are all set to lock horns on May 1, 2025. With only two days to go, anticipation is building around their crime thriller, Raid 2. The advance booking has commenced with limited showcasing, but the growth has been considerable. Scroll below for day 2 box office update!

Day 1 Advance Booking Update (48 hours before release)

The pre-sales for Raj Kumar Gupta’s directorial began yesterday. It made a decent start, garnering ticket sales worth 45.16 lakh gross. In 24 hours, the crime thriller has registered a 105% improvement. As per Sacnilk, Raid 2 has registered an advance booking worth 92.62 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats).

Maharashtra is currently the best-performing state, followed by Delhi, Gujarat and Rajasthan. In the last 48 hours, Raid 2 is expected to showcase good growth. As per the ‘interests’ features on BookMyShow, cine-goers are pumped up about Ajay Devgn‘s Raid sequel. It is also the second-most anticipated film of 2025, as per IMDb. The curiosity is there, and hopefully, it will convert into footfalls very well.

Raid 2 vs Singham Again

Ajay Devgn was last seen on the big screens in Singham Again. Rohit Shetty‘s multi-starrer enjoyed massive pre-release hype and garnered 15.43 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) in final pre-sales.

Despite being a sequel, Raid 2 has not been successful in creating such massive buzz. It will majorly be a word-of-mouth affair, and if the content clicks, it could drive the audience to theatres in huge numbers.

Battle against Kesari Chapter 2 is on!

The action thriller is competing against Kesari Chapter 2 to dethrone it amongst the top 5 advance sales of 2025. Akshay Kumar starrer stands at #5 spot with pre-sales of 1.84 crores gross. With 92 lakhs more in the kitty, Raid 2 will achieve that mark!

