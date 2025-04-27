Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, and Zoya Hussain led Ground Zero has passed the audience test, as it opened to positive reviews. But it is yet to emerge victorious in the bigger battle at the box office. The action thriller has showcased another good jump on Sunday. Check out day 3 early trends!

Upward graph continues!

Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar’s directorial has more odds than favorable factors. There’s a constant fear of getting sandwiched amongst Jaat, Kesari Chapter 2, and Andaz Apna Apna re-release. If that’s not enough, The Bhootnii and Raid 2 are joining the box office battle starting May 1, 2025. But so far, Emraan Hashmi’s film has been able to surpass the challenges.

On day 3, Ground Zero added 2-2.50 crores to the kitty. It has shown an improvement of around 5-31% in the last 24 hours. The first weekend total will conclude around 5.10-5.60 crores.

It now remains crucial for Emraan Hashmi starrer to maintain a strong hold during the weekdays.

Take a look at the opening weekend box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 1.20 crores

Day 2: 1.90 crores

Day 3: 2-2.50 crores (estimates)

Total: 5.10-5.60 crores

Fails to enter top 10 opening weekends of 2025

In order to enter the top 10, Ground Zero needed a minimum of 9.72 crore+ and push Badass Ravi Kumar out of the top 10. However, it scored one of the lowest 3-day total in Bollywood.

Take a look at the top 10 first-weekend collections of Bollywood in 2025:

Chhaava: 121.43 crores Sikandar: 86.44 crores Sky Force: 73.20 crores Jaat: 40.62 crores (4 days) Kesari Chapter 2: 29.62 crores Deva: 19.43 crores The Diplomat: 13.45 crores Emergency: 12.26 crores Fateh: 10.71 crores Badass Ravi Kumar: 9.72 crores

