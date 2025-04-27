After the super success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol arrived on the big screens with Jaat on April 10, 2025. The box office journey kick-started on a decent note and remained steady for over two weeks. With the arrival of competitors, it has been dwindling, with fluctuating footfalls. It witnessed a jump on the third Saturday. Scroll below for day 17 collections!

Bounces back to 1 crore+ earnings

On the third Friday, Gopichand Malineni’s directorial witnessed its biggest fall as only 85 lakhs came in. Thankfully, it has made the most of the weekend boost with a 60% jump on Saturday. On day 17, Jaat added 1.36 crore* net to the kitty.

After a good jump on Saturday, the action thriller is expected to garner more footfalls today. But the boost is short-lived as it will fall below one crore range again starting tomorrow.

Bollywood buffs have many options at the ticket windows. Jaat has completed two weeks. On the other hand, Kesari Chapter 2, which has begun its second week, is roaring loudly and stealing the thunder. Emraan Hashmi led Ground Zero, and Andaz Apna Apna re-release are also minting moolah on the lower end, but have taken a chunk of the show count.

All in all, it is a case of survival of the fittest, and Jaat is no longer among the top contenders. In 17 days, Sunny Deol starrer has accumulated 83.96 crore* net, which is around 99 crores in gross earnings.

Budget Recovery

Jaat is mounted on a budget of 100 crores. Randeep Hooda co-starrer is now only 16 crores away from reaching the breakeven stage. But it may miss the mark by a gap of only ten crores in its lifetime.

*estimates, official figures awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

