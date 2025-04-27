L2: Empuraan achieved massive milestones at the box office. Unfortunately, due to its massive budget, the ‘hit’ tag isn’t one of them. Mohanlal is back to redeem himself with the thriller Thudarum. Thanks to the positive reviews, it has clocked a huge jump on Saturday. Scroll below for day 2 collections!

Shows impressive growth on Saturday

Thudarum made a good start on day 1, earning 5.24 crore net. It showcased 71% growth on Saturday, with an estimated 8.96 crore net coming in, as per Sacnilk. It registered an impressive occupancy of 65% during the morning shows. Footfalls further surged to 86% during the afternoon and 84% during the night shows.

The two-day total of Mohanlal starrer concludes around 14.21 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings land at 16.76 crores.

Thudarum vs top 10 Malayalam grossers of 2025

In only 48 hours, Tharun Moorthy’s directorial has surpassed as many as 4 Malayalam films of 2025. It left behind Bromance (8.56 crores), Dominic And The Ladies Purse (9.37 crores), Ponman (10.18 crores), and Bazooka (13.88 crores). Thudarum is now the sixth highest-grossing Mollywood film of 2025.

It is now competing against Maranamass to mark its official entry into the top 5.

Take a look at the top 10 Malayalam grossers of 2025:

L2: Empuraan: 106.58 crores* Alappuzha Gymkhana: 36.64 crores* Officer On Duty: 31.60 crores Rekhachithram: 27 crores Maranamass: 17.88 crores*

More about Thudarum

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the ensemble cast features Mohanlal, Shobana, Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Thomas Mathew, Krishna Praba, and Aravind. It is produced by Rejaputhra Visual Media.

Thudarum was released in theatres on April 25, 2025.

*estimates, theatrical run yet to conclude.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

