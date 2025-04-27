Court – State VS A Nobody, starring Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Harsh Roshan, Sridevi, and Sivaji in key roles, is now out of theatres by posting a smashing total in India as well as at the worldwide box office. Made on a limited budget, the film turned out to be a huge success and is currently the most profitable Telugu film of 2025. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Reception of the film

Written and directed by Ram Jagadeesh, the Telugu legal drama was theatrically released on March 14, 2025. Upon its release, the film opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. It received praise for strong performances, writing, and the overall concept. Among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed positive word-of-mouth.

Super-hit verdict in India

After a start of 4 crores, Court – State VS A Nobody minted ten times the budget. Reportedly, the film was made on a controlled budget of 10 crores. Against this, it earned an impressive total of 40.64 crore net at the Indian box office.

If calculated, Court – State VS A Nobody earned an ROI (return on investment) of 30.64 crores against the cost of 10 crores. Calculated further, this equals a staggering 306.4% returns at the Indian box office. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a super-hit verdict.

With 306.4% returns, it is currently the most profitable Telugu film of 2025, beating Sankranthiki Vasthunam (273.80% returns).

Successful run at the worldwide box office

Court – State VS A Nobody made 47.95 crore gross in India. In the overseas market, it did a business of 10.20 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the final worldwide box office collection stands at 58.15 crore gross, which is the winning total for such a small film.

Take a look at the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 40.64 crores

India gross- 47.95 crores

Overseas gross- 10.20 crores

Worldwide gross- 58.15 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: The Accountant 2 North America Box Office Day 1: Ben Affleck’s Sequel Bests The Predecessor By A Thin Margin With Its Release Day Number

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News