Mammootty returned to the big screens to entertain fans shortly after Dominic And The Ladies Purse. But his action thriller Bazooka, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, is heading for another box office disappointment. Check out the latest update on day 14.

As per Sacnilk, Bazooka garnered an estimated 16 lakhs on the second Wednesday. It suffered a 30% dip compared to 23 lakhs earned on the previous day. This is the lowest Mammootty starrer has fallen in 14 days. Hopefully, the upcoming weekend will bring some ray of hope to the box office.

The overall collections at the Malayalam box office come to 13.59 crore net, which is about 16.03 crores in gross earnings. There is also stiff competition at the ticket windows due to the box office clash with Alappuzha Gymkhana, Maranamass and L2: Empuraan, as both competitors are drawing decent footfalls. It is now to be seen whether Deeno Dennis’ direcrotial bounces back or crashes in the coming days.

Budget Recovery is impossible!

Bazooka is mounted on a decent budget of 28 crores. In about two weeks, the makers could only revive about 48% of the total cost. There’s a long way to go to achieve the breakeven stage, which will no longer be possible as it is close to the end of its theatrical run.

Inches away from top 5 Malayalam grossers of 2025

Mammootty and Gautham Vasudev Menon’s film is currently the 6th highest Mollywood grosser of 2025. It needs only 3.76 crore net more to beat Maranamass and officially enter the top 5. However, if there isn’t any growth during the third weekend, that will be another feat missed at the box office.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Mollywood films of 2025 (net earnings):

L2: Empuraan: 106.52 crores Alappuzha Gymkhana: 35.06 crores Officer On Duty: 31.60 crores Rekhachithram: 27 crores Maranamass: 17.35 crores

