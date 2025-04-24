It looked like it’s game over for Siddhu Jonnalagadda starrer Jack at the box office. Despite the mid-week blues, the Telugu action spy comedy showed over 2X growth on the second Wednesday. Scroll below for box office collections on day 14.

Negative reviews impacting box office run!

There is a lot of competition at the Telugu box office currently. Tamannaah Bhatia’s Odela 2, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi are also driving footfalls. On the other hand, Jack opened to negative reviews on April 10, 2025, making its theatrical run more difficult.

On day 14, Jack added 50 lakhs to its box office collection, witnessing over 2X growth compared to 20 lakhs earned on the previous day. The overall earnings in India now come to 7.86 crore net in two weeks. In gross collections, the cumulative total stands at 9.27 crores.

Budget Recovery

Siddhu Jonnalagadda led Telugu spy action comedy is mounted on a decent budget of 35 crores. In 14 days, Jack could only recover 22.45% of the total cost. There is little hope left now, as it is heading towards the end of the theatrical run. All in all, it will be declared a flop at the box office.

Will not enter the top 10 Telugu grossers of 2025

Bommarillu Bhaskar’s directorial may not even cross the 10 crore mark in its lifetime. It needs a minimum of 9.94 crores to beat Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi and become the 10th highest-grossing film in Telugu in 2025. That mark is pretty far and may not be achieved in its theatrical journey.

More about Jack

Jack also stars Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Prakash Raj, Naresh, Brahmaji, and Ravi Prakash. It is produced by Venkateswara Cine Chitra. It was majorly criticised over its poor writing and unconvincing storyline.

