Telugu box office 2025 smells of another disaster, with Tamannaah Bhatia’s Odela 2 entering an irreparable destructive zone! The supernatural thriller, in six days, stands at a total collection of only 4.29 crore. From here, there seems to be no turning back for the film!

Budget & Recovery

Helmed by Ashok Teja, the film is a sequel to Odela Railway Station, which was an OTT release. The sequel is mounted on a budget of 25 crore and it has recovered only 18.8% of its budget. There is still a mammoth amount of more than 20 crore left for the film to earn in its lifetime!

Odela 2 Box Office Day 6

On the sixth day, Tuesday, April 22, Odela 2 earned only 42 lakh at the box office, which is a drop from the previous day, which brought 47 lakh. From this point, any further drop in the film would be suicidal!

Check out the daywise breakdown of the supernatural thriller at the box office.

Day 1: 90 lakh

Day 2: 85 lakh

Day 3: 75 lakh

Day 4: 90 lakh

Day 5: 47 lakh

Day 6: 42 lakh

Total: 4.29 crore

Odela 2 VS Tamannaah Bhatia’s Last Telugu Release

Tamannaah Bhatia’s last Telugu release at the box office was Bhola Shankar which starred Chiranjeevi. The 2023 film earned 30.63 crore in its lifetime. This collection is 613% higher than Odela 2’s current earnings at the box office.

Currently, Tamannaah Bhatia‘s film is one of the lowest earning film by a superstar at the Telugu box office in 2025, and looking at the pace it is sure that the film is headed towards a disaster already!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Telugu films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Day 5: Akshay Kumar Is Only 1.39 Crore Away From Axing The 5th Highest-Grossing Hindi Film Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News