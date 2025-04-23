Kesari Chapter 2 is making steady and strong growth at the box office, and in five days, Akshay Kumar’s courtroom drama stands at a total collection of 39.16 crore at the box office. The film headed towards a special Rs 99 ticket offer on Tuesday and witnessed positive growth!

Only 1.39 Crore Away To Enter Top 5

Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan‘s is very close to entering the top 5 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025. It is already the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, it is only 1.39 crore away from axing John Abraham’s The Diplomat and securing the fifth spot at the box office.

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Day 5

On the fifth day, Tuesday, April 22, Kesari Chapter 2 earned 5.04 crore at the box office. This was a jump of almost 12% at the box office, but a positive sign to witness growth on a working day. Hopefully the film might end the week at 45 crore mark!

Here is the day-wise breakdown of Akshay Kumar’s courtroom drama at the box office.

Day 1: 7.84 crore

Day 2: 10.08 crore

Day 3: 11.70 crore

Day 4: 4.50 crore

Day 5: 5.04 crore

Total: 39.16 crore

Kesari Chapter 2 Stays Strong With Word Of Mouth

Akshay Kumar‘s film produced by Dharma Productions has ⁠yet again proved that content is king. It is one of the best content-driven films of the year, and the strong word of mouth proves that the audiences love the film. Kesari Chapter 2 is based on the life of C Sankaran Nair, a lawyer who fought India’s longest legal battle against the British Government, demanding the answers to the horrific Jallianwala Bagh tragedy.

