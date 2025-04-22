It’s been a great year so far for Malayalam cinema. Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan has been setting new benchmarks at the box office. And now, Basil Joseph’s black comedy, Maranamass, has emerged as a success in only 12 days. Scroll below for the latest update!

Sivaprasad’s directorial debut has been a promising one! Maranamass maintained an excellent hold at the box office on the second weekend, witnessing a drop of less than 2% compared to the opening weekend. On the second Monday, it fell below the one crore mark for the first time since its release.

Maintains a steady hold!

As per Sacnilk, Basil Joseph’s film garnered an estimated 73 lakh on day 12. It suffered a 32% compared to 1.08 crore earned on last Friday. The momentum has been great so far, and hopefully, the trend will continue until the arrival of the third weekend.

The 12-day box office collection stands at 16.4 crores net. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 16.34 crores. Maranamass had previously surpassed Bazooka to become the 5th highest Malayalam grosser of 2025. It is now aiming for the #4 spot, captured by Rekhachithram (26.6 crores).

It’s officially a hit!

The Mollywood black comedy is reportedly mounted on a budget of 8 crores. As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film needs to earn double its investment to earn the ‘hit’ tag at the box office. Maranamass has gone past the 16 crore mark and is officially a success!

The game of profits has now begun. It will be exciting to see how much returns Basil Joseph and team will accumulate for the producers.

More about Maranamass

The film is backed by Tovino Thomas under his production banner, Tovino Thomas Productions, along with Raphael Productions. The supporting cast features Anishma Anilkumar, Rajesh Madhavan, Babu Antony, Suresh Krishna and Siju Sunny.

It was released in theatres on April 10, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

