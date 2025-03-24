Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial L2: Empuraan enjoys earth-shattering trends in advance booking. It is 3 days away from the big release but has already become the #1 Malayalam grosser of 2025 at the worldwide box office. Yes, you heard that right! Mohanlal starrer has surpassed the lifetime global collections of Rekhachithram. Scroll below for the latest update!

Hits a half-century in worldwide pre-sales

As per the latest box office update, L2: Empuraan has registered advance booking sales of 58 crores gross for the opening weekend. The big release is three days away, and the pre-sales will rapidly grow during the last 72 hours. Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s film sets new benchmarks by clocking some never-seen-before trends in Malayalam cinema.

Now the #1 Malayalam grosser of 2025 globally!

Mohanlal’s action thriller has done the impossible! It has surpassed the worldwide lifetime collections of Rekhachithram to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 worldwide. Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan’s mystery alternative historical film earlier conquered the throne with global earnings of 57.31 crores gross.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing films of 2025 in Mollywood (worldwide) below:

L2: Empuraan: 57 crores (3 days until release)

(3 days until release) Rekhachithram: 57.31 crores

Officer On Duty: 54.40 crores (still running)

(still running) Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse: 19.96 crores

Identity: 17.24 crores

More about L2: Empuraan

L2E is the second installment in the Lucifer franchise. It is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also plays a pivotal role in the film. The action thriller is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, Sree Gokulam Movies, and Lyca Productions.

The ensemble cast features Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Eriq Ebouaney, Jerome Flynn, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

L2: Empuraan is slated to release in theatres worldwide on March 27, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Kesari Chapter 2 Teaser Review: Hard-Hitting Promo Ft Akshay Kumar Is Disturbing, Enthralling & Full Of Goosebumps!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News