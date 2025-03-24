Hold your breath, and make sure your tissues are handy because Akshay Kumar is set to deliver one of the most heart-wrenching tales in the history of Bollywood. Dharma Productions has unveiled the official teaser of Kesari Chapter 2, and it is unbelievably impactful. Scroll below for more details!

It’s probably the first time that as many as 30 seconds of a teaser showcase only a black screen. But it’s one of the boldest and most powerful moves by Karan Singh Tyagi and his team. Within the first few seconds, the promo hooked us with powerful dialogues, sending us on a rollercoaster ride filled with emotions.

Kesari Chapter 2 takes us back to 1919, when the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre took place. The heart-wrenching visuals left us teary-eyed, similar to how Kesari (2019) left us sobbing with its tale about the Battle of Saragarhi. But this time, Akshay Kumar has stepped into the shoes of lawyer C Sankaran Nair. He will unveil the truth and will bring justice to innocent souls.

This is probably the first time that Indian cinema will showcase a cuss word on the big screens as Akshay Kumar responds, “F**k you” in the court. But it evokes the desire for vengeance, and we hope the censor board does not disappoint us with alterations! All hail the Kesari Chapter 2 team for coming up with one of the most powerful and impactful teasers of all time. The background score is effective and perfectly in sync, and the screenplay has left us asking for more.

Take a look at it below:

More about Kesari Chapter 2

Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films & Leo Media Collective present Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. It also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra & Anand Tiwari, and co-produced by Marijke deSouza, Somen Mishra, Vedant Baali. The story has been written by Karan Singh Tyagi & Amritpal Singh Bindra.

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh will be released worldwide on April 18, 2025.

