The official release date for Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming action-packed thriller, Ground Zero, has been revealed! Excel Entertainment has also announced that the highly-awaited teaser for the movie will be out this week and attached to Salman Khan’s comeback film Sikandar in theaters.

Ground Zero will bring BSF’s most extraordinary operation to the big screen. The film, which promises an intense cinematic experience, will be released in theatres on April 25, 2025. The movie stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role and follows his character, a Deputy Commandant in the Border Security Force (BSF), as he leads a two-year-long investigation into a high-stakes national security threat.

Inspired by an untold battle hidden from the public eye, Ground Zero brings to light BSF’s best operation in the last 50 years, which was officially awarded in 2015. With a seamless blend of action, emotion, and patriotism, the movie explores themes of courage, sacrifice, and the unseen struggles faced by those who defend the nation.

Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film is set to captivate audiences with its realistic portrayal of the military’s challenges and the emotional toll it takes on its personnel. It will feature high-octane action sequences and a deeply engaging storyline.

The movie will not only limit itself inside the battlefield but also go beyond it, delving into the personal sacrifices of those on the frontlines. Presented by Excel Entertainment and directed by Tejas Deoskar, Ground Zero is from the producers of Lakshya. The film will be released in theatres on April 25, 2025.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Sikandar Trailer Review: Salman Khan & Rashmika Mandanna’s Commercial Potboiler Left Us Thinking, “Kya Sikandar Kattapa Ko Maar Payega?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News