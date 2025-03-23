IPL 2025 began with a bang on Saturday, a star-studded opening ceremony. Several eminent celebs performed on stage before the first match of this season, which was between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Disha Patani was one of them, rocking the stage with her killer dance moves. Her outfit was stunning, to say the least, and many might not have a proper view of her outfit. For the fans, Disha shared multiple pictures of her posing in it. Hence, we had to dissect her look. Scroll below for the deets.

For the unversed, the IPL 2025 opening ceremony was held at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, KKR’s home ground, and they were the champions last year. The ceremony featured many notable acts, including Shreya Ghosal’s soulful performance. KKR’s co-owner, Shah Rukh Khan, graced the stage, entertaining the crowd and even shook a leg with RCB captain Virat Kohli. Disha had a solo act and danced on some of the hit numbers, including Malang. She also collaborated with the Punjabi rapper Karan Aujla for a pulsating segment.

Disha Patani shared a closer look at the stunning outfit that she wore during her performance at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony. It is a two-part ensemble in white translucent fabrics featuring sparkling adornments all over. The top and skirt had tassels at the bottom. The upper part had noodle straps and a plunging neckline paired with a short skirt with matching embellishments.

Her look was accessorized with matching gloves and boots, completing the ensemble. Disha Patani looked like the dress was made for her only. She flaunted her gorgeous figure in it, putting on a leggy display and showing off her washboard abs.

Disha Patani’s stone-studded outfit was all the accessories needed for this charming look, but she amplified it with a pair of silver danglers. Her hair and makeup also looked apt; as always, she rocked the nude makeup look. The Kalki 2898 AD actress had a full coverage foundation base with a nude blush on the cheeks. She had silver eyeshadow on her kohl-lined eyes and loads of mascara. Disha sealed the makeup look with a nude brown creamy lipstick. She also sported her signature hairstyle for the event – casually open flaunting her curls.

The actress shared the pictures on her social media handles, including Instagram. The post has received numerous likes, and people are praising her in the comment section. Check out her pictures below.

IPL 2025 commenced on Saturday, March 22, 2025. On the professional front, Disha Patani was last seen in Suriya’s Kanguva, released last year.

