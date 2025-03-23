Samantha Could Have Enjoyed 307% Hike In Net Worth Had She Accepted Naga Chaitanya's Divorce Alimony

The debate around divorce alimony has resurfaced after Dhanashree Verma reportedly took 4.75 crores from Yuzvendra Chahal. Bollywood has witnessed one of the most expensive divorces as Hrithik Roshan allegedly paid a whopping 380 crores to Sussanne Khan. Here’s how Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s net worth could have surged if she took money from Naga Chaitanya. Scroll below for some interesting details!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu refused divorce alimony?

Multiple reports suggested Samantha was offered a staggering 200 crores during the divorce proceedings. Although she refused the sum, Naga Chaitanya later offered her 50 crores in divorce settlement. But she is reportedly the only Indian celebrity who refused to take money.

An uncredited source close to the actress once revealed, “Samantha, who is heartbroken and distraught, only needed love and companionship from this marriage, and now that it is over, she doesn’t need anything else from it.”

Samantha could have seen a 307% hike in net worth

The Citadel: Honey Bunny actress reportedly charges 3-5 crores per movie. She also gets paid 8 crores for a brand endorsement and owns several homes, including a duplex apartment and a sea-facing 3BHK.

As of 2025, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a net worth of 101 crores. Had she taken the 200 crore alimony from Naga Chaitanya, her bank balance could have surged by 307%. But clearly, she’s a self-made woman and does not need anyone’s financial support.

More about Naga Chaitanya and Samantha’s relationship

Samantha began dating Naga Chaitanya in 2010 while working on Ye Maaya Chesave. They got engaged in a private ceremony in January 2017 and tied the knot later that year in Goa.

In July 2021, the actress removed “Akkineni” from her Instagram name, which sparked rumors of divorce. The former couple announced their separation in October.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: L2: Empuraan: Should You Stay Back For The End Credits Of Mohanlal Starrer Film? Director Prithviraj Sukumaran Reveals

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News