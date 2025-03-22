In a recent interview, the actor-director didn’t shy away from acknowledging the privilege that came with his famous surname. “I only got my first film because of my surname. I’m a complete nepo product,” he said, sparking a wave of reactions from fans and critics alike.

Prithviraj is the son of the late Sukumaran, a legendary actor who ruled Malayalam cinema in the 70s and 80s.

Though his father passed away in 1997, before Prithviraj stepped into the film industry, the actor admits that his family name opened doors for him.

“I’m not going to pretend otherwise. My last name provided me with my initial exposure,” he explained, revealing an unusual degree of candor for an industry that avoids talking about their privileged backgrounds.

But Prithviraj went beyond merely admitting his privilege. He also underscored how times have evolved for budding actors. “Today, anyone can be a biggy.

If you make a brilliant Instagram Reel or a podcast, people will take notice of you. Opportunities are limitless,” he said, urging newcomers to try out different platforms to discover their talent. Prithviraj is currently occupied with the promotion of his much-awaited movie project, L2: Empuraan, the sequel to his 2019 blockbuster Lucifer.

The movie has Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead and Prithviraj in an important role. With a star-studded cast from Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi cinema, L2: Empuraan is being touted as the biggest Malayalam film ever, both in scale and budget.

The movie has already generated buzz at the box office, with bookings setting new records. On the first day, it sold almost a lakh tickets in an hour, the highest ever for an Indian movie.

By the end of the day, it had earned ₹5 crore in bookings, and this is only from Kerala! With bookings still to open in other states, the movie is all set to break more records.

Prithviraj’s open statement of being a “nepo kid” has ignited a debate in the movie industry. Some praise him for speaking the truth, while others wonder if pure talent will cut it in a competitive arena.

One thing is certain, though it’s his last name or his abilities, Prithviraj has ensured he’s not going anywhere. And with L2: Empuraan in the pipeline, his star is only going to shine brighter.

