Vanessa Kirby made the character Princess Margaret iconic in the series The Crown. We cannot imagine the series without her, although Helena Bonham Carter could have easily pulled it through. However, Kirby added the charm that it needed. The 37-year-old actress has received many accolades and appreciation for her performance in the series.

Apart from The Crown, her resume boasts great projects like Napoleon, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, and more.

But did you know that when Kirby auditioned for The Crown, she almost didn’t get the gig despite having such an impressive resume because of some silly beauty faux pas? Yes, that’s correct. The actress herself admitted it in an old conversation and revealed how she finally got the role.

Why Was Vanessa Kirby On The Verge Of Losing Her Role In The Crown?

During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Kirby shared how one of her bad decisions came to bite her. While explaining the situation, the actress said, “It was my birthday. I was having a birthday lunch with my friends, and I was going out in these bad dungarees. As I was walking out of the house, I did a double-take in the mirror and I thought, Oh, my ankles look so pale. So I whacked on some instant fake tan I found in my sister’s drawer. We’ve all been there. I wanted to be sun-kissed, for whatever reason. I slapped it on.”

She further continued, “I went to my screen test (for The Crown) and I borrowed some of my mom’s ill-fitting skirts and pearls, just to look a little bit more Margaret-y. I changed, and I forgot about the ankles. I walked into my screen test, and all four of the directors and Peter Morgan, the creator, went straight to my ankles. I was wearing this skirt, and they were looking at them for about 10 minutes when I was trying to get into character. And eventually Peter said, ‘Look, what has happened to your legs?’ It was an industrial fake tan, and it was luminous orange.”

Vanessa Kirby Pledged To Never Use Fake Tan Again

Despite the beauty mishap, Kirby’s acting chops had done the job, and she got the part of Princess Margaret in The Crown after a few days. But since then, she had vowed never to touch the fake tanners again. In the same conversation, she mentioned, “Honestly, I think he looked at my ankles more than my face, and he said it nearly cost me the job. I haven’t used fake tan since.”

This proves that top actresses like Vanessa Kirby can also make such bad decisions. You can check out the full interview below:

