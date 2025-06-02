Vanessa Kirby just dropped a baby bombshell. The Oscar-nominated actress, known for her fierce roles in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Napoleon, and the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps, is officially expecting her first child (as reported by PEOPLE). She made the big reveal in the most Hollywood way possible, rocking a visible baby bump at the red carpet premiere of First Steps at the CCXPMX Film Festival.

While the internet exploded with love and congratulatory emojis, some fans instantly jumped to pressing question – How might this affect Avengers: Doomsday? Turns out, some Marvel die-hards are worried her pregnancy might mess with her performance or filming schedule for the next big MCU showdown. But before you start spiraling, remember, this isn’t Marvel’s first pregnancy rodeo.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Actress Vanessa Kirby Is Pregnant

Vanessa Kirby was in a long-term relationship with Masters of the Air star Callum Turner until 2019. Fast forward a few years, and she’s now dating Paul Rabil, a former American pro lacrosse player. Although Kirby didn’t reveal names when announcing the pregnancy, fans pretty much connected the dots when she showed up at Fantastic Four: First Steps glowing (literally and figuratively). The baby bump did all the talking.

Official picture from CCXP

And here’s the cherry on top, Vanessa Kirby’s playing a pregnant Sue Storm in First Steps. The synchronicity is Chef’s kiss. It’s like life took a page out of the Marvel script. Fans were ecstatic to see the real-life parallel.

But What About Avengers: Doomsday?

Everything was going until now, but here’s where things heat up a bit. Some fans took to X to voice concerns about how her pregnancy might affect filming for Avengers: Doomsday. After all, it’s the MCU’s next big thing, and Kirby’s role is rumored to be massive. People are especially curious about the CGI load. Check out some fan reactions:

How's she gonna shoot Doomsday while being that pregnant? — Zak (@zakky17_) June 1, 2025

Idk how she’s gonna shoot doomsday with that belly, but I’m really happy for her — Tory 🐎💘 (@cutietoryxo) June 1, 2025

wonder how that will affect her filming the next avengers movies — wwefan36 (@wwefan362) June 2, 2025

So she won’t be avengers doomsday now that she is pregnant — Charles (@sck8182) June 1, 2025

With the franchise leaning heavily into VFX wizardry, how will the production navigate Vanessa Kirby’s scenes? Is Marvel sweating in post-production already? Maybe. But also, probably not. Because let’s not forget, Scarlett Johansson filmed Avengers: Age of Ultron and Endgame while pregnant. They used body doubles, clever camera angles, and digital tweaks, and you couldn’t even tell. If the MCU can pull off a multiverse without causing mass confusion, they can handle a baby bump, too.

The studio hasn’t officially commented, but so far, there’s zero reason to believe this will affect anything. Marvel runs a pretty tight ship, and with months before major shoots begin for Doomsday, they’ve got time to adjust. Or what if Marvel weaves her real-life pregnancy into Avengers: Doomsday by making Sue Storm pregnant with her second child, Valeria Richards? We have to wait and watch!

