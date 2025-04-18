The final trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps just dropped, and yep, it’s packed with wild reveals, retro vibes, and the kind of Marvel mayhem fans live for. This isn’t just another superhero flick. The MCU is finally doing justice to Marvel’s first family after all those forgettable versions.

Set in a stylized 1960s alternate Earth, the trailer teases everything from time-twisting tech to cosmic-level chaos. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach look locked in as the iconic team, and the whole thing feels fresh, weird, and brilliant. So, what stood out the most?

Julia Garner’s Shalla-Bal Is Here to Surf the Cosmos

Move over, Norrin Radd, there’s a new cosmic herald in town, and she’s riding that Power Cosmic in serious style. Julia Garner officially debuts as the MCU’s Silver Surfer, but with a twist: she’s playing Shalla-Bal, the Empress of Zenn-La and a deep-cut favorite from the comics. Instead of the usual tragic boyfriend angle, Marvel’s going full Empress energy. It’s a bold switch that gives the Silver Surfer mantle a fresh spin and opens the door for even more galactic drama. This is one cosmic upgrade we’re totally here for.

Mama Storm Got a Superbaby on Board

The trailer drops a pretty significant (kinda adorable) bomb: Sue Storm is pregnant! Yep, the Invisible Woman’s rocking a baby bump, which means Marvel might just be teasing the arrival of Franklin Richards, her and Reed’s insanely powerful mutant son from the comics. Not only does this raise the emotional stakes for First Steps, but it also hints at some serious future crossover potential. Franklin’s a game-changer in the Marvel Universe, so this reveal isn’t just cute, it’s cosmic-level important. Looks like Reed’s big brain isn’t the only major creation in the family!

Mr. Fantastic Finally Shows Off Those Powers

It took a few teasers and a lot of patience, but the official trailer finally gives us what we’ve been waiting for, Reed Richards stretching into action! Yep, Mr. Fantastic’s bendy powers make their big-screen MCU debut as he leaps across falling debris like a human rubber band. While past versions have looked a bit too… Play-Doh-ish, this one’s sleeker and way more polished. Marvel clearly held back for a reason, and it seems like the extra effort paid off. The stretch is intense with this one, and honestly, it’s about time.

The Fantastic Four Run the Show

When the Silver Surfer asks, “Are you Earth’s protectors?” and the team casually says “Yeah,” it’s clear there are no Avengers in sight. In their 1960s-set universe, The Fantastic Four are the top (and maybe only) superhero squad around. No backup. No Nick Fury. Just stretchy science, invisibility shields, flames, and rock punches holding it all together. It’s a cool shake-up from the usual MCU lineup and makes their dynamic way more essential. Sure, the Avengers will show up eventually (cough Doomsday), but for now, Earth’s in the hands of four freaky-powered misfits, and they seem more than ready.

Galactus Is Coming, And He’s Not a Cloud This Time

Silver Surfer drops the bomb: Earth’s been marked for death. Yep, Galactus is officially on his way, and he’s not rolling in as a weird space cloud this time. The trailer teases a proper, towering, comic-accurate Galactus, and honestly, it’s about time. We get glimpses of his silhouette over Manhattan and a final shot of his massive feet stomping through NYC like it’s a Lego set. The Fantastic Four now face a planet-eating cosmic titan with no Avengers in sight. Stakes? Sky-high. Vibes? Apocalyptic. Finally, the Devourer of Worlds looks ready to eat the MCU alive, literally.

Reed Broke Space And It’s Biting Back

In classic “smart guy guilt” fashion, Reed Richards might’ve accidentally pinged Galactus with his big science brain. During a tense moment with Sue, Reed admits he “scratched space” and now it’s “scratching back”, which sounds like poetic code for “uh-oh, I may have summoned a planet-eating cosmic god.” This adds a heavy emotional layer to Reed’s arc, making him not just the leader but also the possible cause of the chaos. It’s peak MCU energy: genius meets consequences. And with whispers of Doctor Doom on the horizon, Reed’s regrets might just be the beginning of something much bigger.

Earth Goes Boom? Or Just a Scary Sneak Peek?

At around 1:51 in the trailer, there’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot of a planet with a massive chunk missing, and it looks suspiciously like Earth. Whether it’s the real deal or a flashforward nightmare scenario, it’s clear: Galactus means business. This might be a warning of what’s to come if The Fantastic Four don’t pull off a miracle, or maybe it’s another unlucky planet that got snacked on before ours. Either way, it’s a chilling visual that upsets the tension. If that is Earth, we might be looking at a multiverse-jump situation, or just a really intense wake-up call.

That Theme Song? It’s Giving ’90s Nostalgia with a Retro Twist

One of the coolest surprises in the trailer? The score. It’s bold, brassy, and totally leans into that retro-futurist vibe. But the real kicker? A slowed-down, choir-heavy version of the classic “Fantastic Four!” theme from the ’90s animated series. Yep, the one that’s been stuck in fans’ heads for decades. It’s a clever remix, subtle enough for new viewers but pure fan-service gold for longtime fans. The blend of vintage flair with modern sci-fi grandeur makes the whole thing feel like a space-age adventure with real heart. Safe to say: the Fantastic Four soundtrack is already a bop.

HERBIE Beeps, But He Doesn’t Speak

HERBIE, everyone’s favorite spherical sidekick, makes his shiny debut in the trailer, but instead of dropping witty one-liners, he’s out here speaking fluent beep-boop. Despite heavy speculation that John Malkovich was voicing the lovable bot, the trailer says otherwise. HERBIE’s communicating like R2-D2’s long-lost cousin, sticking to clicks and whistles for now. Maybe Malkovich is playing a surprise role? Or maybe HERBIE’s just vibing in silent mode for dramatic flair. Either way, he’s adorable and clearly crucial to the team’s tech game.

The World Already Knows Their Origin

The trailer drops a clever hint that the Fantastic Four’s origin story isn’t the focus, because everyone already knows it. Archival footage, vintage filters, and a square frame show their space mission being discussed on retro TV, suggesting their big transformation is old news in this universe. It’s giving Spider-Man: Homecoming vibes, skipping the tired “how we got powers” setup and diving straight into the good stuff. Honestly, with cosmic threats incoming, there’s no time for flashbacks. The world knows them, respects them, and now, it’s time to watch them save it.

