Many actors have taken up the role of Batman, including Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, and now Robert Pattinson. While each brought their own thing into their movies, Affleck’s stint as Batman in Zack Snyder’s directorials under the DC Extended Universe has given him massive popularity. In a recent conversation, the actor revealed that not Lex Luthor, Joker, or any other entities were as villainous as his own Batsuit.

Yes, the Deep Water actor who played the multi-billionaire Bruce Wayne and his alter-ego Batman in multiple movies, including Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, opened up that if anything, he absolutely detested wearing his suit. He did not like his superhero character’s outfit in these films.

In an interview with GQ, Ben Affleck shared his experience of wearing the Batsuit in the Batman movies. He said, “I hated the batsuits. The batsuits are horrendous to wear. They’re incredibly hot, for one thing. They don’t breathe. They’re made to look the way they want ‘em to look, and there’s no thought put into the human being.” Because of the material and the tight fit, the actor always started sweating as soon as he put on his suit.

Explaining how it felt, Affleck further added, “Now I’m already — I sweat, you know what I mean? I get hot. And so in that thing, you would just be pouring water because it’s got the cowl over it. Like, there’s one thing to wear the suit, but once you cover your head, I guess that’s where all your heat kind of escapes and you feel it.”

It wasn’t only him who felt that way, emphasizing on how the stunt guys felt during the filming of Batman movies, Ben Affleck continued, “Even the most highly-trained, much more fit stunt guys, the parkour guys, the action guys, they could do that for about like 45, 50 minutes and then they’re like gonna get heat stroke. So you had to come out of it. And that was really the thing was that it just made it difficult to make the movie because it was so hot.”

He further stated that after wearing the Batsuit, he never felt very superhero-like, as he used to get all sweaty then. Recalling those moments, he said, “And it also does not make you feel very heroic because you’re instantly exhausted and really sweaty and kinda trying to hide like, the sweat pouring down your face. Like, ‘No, we can go again, I’m fine, I’m good.’ And then there’ll be like — eye black is like, running.”

In the end, Ben Affleck acknowledged that probably Christian Bale, who starred as Batman before him, and Robert Pattinson, the current Batman, might be better at dealing with these costume things than him. What do you think?

