Hold onto your slingshots, folks! The Angry Birds are back in action, and this time, they’re aiming for a third round of feather-flinging fun. After a five-year hiatus since The Angry Birds Movie 2, the franchise is finally making its triumphant return to the big screen with Angry Birds Movie 3. Who knew a simple mobile game about launching grumpy birds at pigs would evolve into a global sensation, inspiring movies, webtoons, and TV shows?

The first movie launched back in 2016, becoming a box office hit, but the sequel, despite critical acclaim, didn’t exactly soar in ticket sales. Fast forward nearly a decade, and Rovio Entertainment is shaking things up by giving this feathery franchise a much-needed sequel, with several original cast members set to return. So, what can fans expect this time? Get ready for more chaos, humor, and, of course, egg-streme action as the birds and pigs go head-to-head again!

Angry Birds 3: Release Date

After years of patiently waiting (and probably tossing a few birds at pigs in the meantime), The Angry Birds Movie 3 has finally been announced! The feathered fun will officially take flight on January 29, 2027 (via Deadline), breaking the tradition of summer releases that came with the first two films. Why January, you ask?

The early months of the year are usually a bit slow for cinema, so this movie might be a strategic ploy to avoid overshadowing bigger blockbusters. While it might be a bit of a head-scratcher for fans expecting their summer slingshot fix, there’s a silver lining.

With fewer heavy hitters in the theaters, the Angry Birds could rule the roost, attracting family crowds looking for some animated escapism. In the meantime, we’ll just have to practice our slingshot skills and count down the days until these colorful characters return to the big screen, this time, with less competition, more chaos, and probably a ton of eggs!

Angry Birds 3: Cast

The Angry Birds 3 is returning to the big screen with an exciting mix of familiar faces and fresh voices! First up, the hot-headed cardinal, Red, will once again be voiced by the ever-energetic Jason Sudeikis, because who else could bring that much fiery charisma to a bird with anger issues?

Joining him is Josh Gad, reprising his role as Chuck, the speedster with more energy than a rocket on caffeine. Fans of the first two films will also be happy to see Danny McBride back as Bomb (because who doesn’t love a bird who can explode into action?), and Rachel Bloom will voice the brilliant Silver again.

But wait, a whole new flock of talent is ready to land! Tim Robinson, Keke Palmer, Nikki Glaser, Emma Myers, and Lily James are all joining the fun, but we have no idea who they’ll be voicing yet. Anna Cathcart, Sam Richardson, Walker Scobell, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will also lend their voices.

Plus, Marcello Hernández and James Austin Johnson from SNL are joining the comedic squad, and yes, you read that right, Psalm West, Kim Kardashian’s son, is also getting in on the action! This cast is ready to bring more laughs, chaos, and birds.

Angry Birds 3: Potential Plot

The cliffhanger ending of The Angry Birds Movie 2 made it clear that another egg-snatching adventure was on the horizon, but things are bound to get much more chaotic this time. Red and his feathered friends are likely gearing up for another wild mission to rescue those stolen eggs, but don’t expect it to be the same old song and dance. No one wants a repeat of the 2016 film, so there’s a good chance that something much bigger is afoot, perhaps a mystery or conspiracy threatening Bird Island’s existence.

Red’s personal growth is another key piece of the puzzle. In the first film, he was the angry loner, and by the second, he was a hero, albeit one still desperately seeking approval. But what’s next for him? The Angry Birds Movie 3 could deliver the payoff fans are waiting for: a self-assured Red who finally realizes he doesn’t need outside validation to be the hero he’s always meant to be. And, let’s be real, he might even step into a new role as a father, especially if his relationship with Silver deepens. It’s time to see Red in full, feathered glory, no longer just the angry bird.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Is Cillian Murphy’s Small Things Like These Based On A True Story? Explained

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News