Paramount Pictures is officially bringing The Angry Birds Movie 3 to theaters on January 29, 2027. The animated franchise continues its run with familiar voices returning, including Jason Sudeikis as Red, Josh Gad as Chuck, Rachel Bloom as Silver, and Danny McBride as Bomb.

The new sequel adds a fresh wave of talent, featuring Emma Myers, Keke Palmer, Tim Robinson, Lily James, Marcello Hernandez, Walker Scobell, Sam Richardson, Anna Cathcart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Nikki Glaser, James Austin Johnson, and even Psalm West—yes, Kanye and Kim Kardashian’s son.

Behind the scenes, John Rice returns to direct, with the screenplay written by Thurop Van Orman, who also worked on the previous installment. Heitor Pereira, known for his work on Despicable Me and The Minions, will once again handle the film’s score.

The film is being produced by Rovio and SEGA, along with Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, and other production partners including Flywheel Media and dentsu. With the first two Angry Birds films earning over $500 million globally and performing well on streaming platforms, the franchise looks ready to launch another theatrical hit.

