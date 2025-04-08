Tom Hiddleston is a versatile actor best known for playing the antagonist turned savior Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU. His character has tricked the fans with his death more than once. However, the actor gets emotional when he discovers he died in Avengers: Infinity War. Josh Brolin’s Thanos kills him for the Space Stone. The actor also revealed how Brolin consoled him when he found out about Loki’s end in Infinity War. Scroll below for the deets.

Hiddleston joined the MCU in 2011 with the first Thor film led by Chris Hemsworth in the titular character. He was also the main antagonist in The Avengers, which completely changed the ballgame for superhero movies. In addition, people fell in love with Hiddlston’s portrayal of the Loki. For the unversed, his character was supposed to die permanently in Thor: The Dark World, but when the makers showed it to the test audience, they unanimously refused to believe that. Eventually, they had to change the ending and keep him alive.

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is one of the MCU’s most successful projects after Avengers: Endgame. In an interview with MTV News in 2019, Tom shared his thoughts on his death scene from Avengers: Infinity War. It was pitched long before it was shot, and he thought it was final.

Tom recalled, “Infinity War was final. The death scene in the beginning of Infinity War, that was really pitched to me two years before we filmed it. When I first went to see Kevin to talk about Thor: Ragnorak and, he was kinda telling me the story, and the arc, and Hela and the whole thing. Sicar and the Grandmaster, he was just sort of telling me the loose bones of the story.”

The Loki star also mentioned that Kevin said that the Russos were in the building and that he would love for him to meet Joe and Anthony at the end of the meeting. He added that they didn’t know what would happen in Avengers 3 yet, but they had their opening scene and would tell Tom what it was. He said, “So they told me … They were like, ‘This is how we’re gonna start.’ And so I thought, ‘Well, I guess that’s it then.’”

Amidst all of this, Thanos actor Josh Brolin consoled Tom. The actor recalled, “I knew about the Endgame piece. But I knew that, in terms of Loki’s journey, the arc was complete at the beginning of Infinity War. And it was very emotional. Josh Brolin was really sweet. He was like, ‘I’m sorry, man.’ … Joe and Anthony were really like, ‘This is momentous. This is how we’re opening the film, and this is the end of Loki. And that’s it. And when I shot it, I thought that was the last, absolutely the last time I would play the character.”

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki returned with two seasons of his show on Disney+. He will reprise his role in Avengers: Doomsday as well.

