While chatting with Don Cheadle on Good Morning America at the D23 Expo, he casually dropped, “In this next one, ha — everybody dies!” He tried to backpedal mid-sentence, attempting to say “half” instead. But the damage was done.

Cheadle’s reaction was pure panic. A mix of shock, disbelief, and silent pleading that Marvel’s snipers weren’t already locking in on them. His face alone screamed, Dude, what have you done? But Ruffalo just sat there, realizing in real time that he may have just spoiled 10 years of Marvel storytelling in under five seconds.

At the time, fans weren’t sure if this was a legit spoiler or a playful misdirection. Marvel actors were trained to dodge questions like they were in The Matrix. Plus, Tom Holland had already earned a reputation as Marvel’s resident spoiler machine. Maybe Ruffalo was just messing around, but then Infinity War dropped, and yeah, turns out he had actually called it. Half the Avengers? Dusted. Half the universe? Gone.

This wasn’t Ruffalo’s first rodeo with Marvel slip-ups. A few months later, in October, he made another blunder — accidentally live-streaming the start of Thor: Ragnarok on Instagram. That little stunt cemented his reputation as Marvel’s most dangerous loose end.

Looking back, the whole blooper was comedy gold. Ruffalo’s sheer panic. Cheadle’s desperate attempt at damage control. The realization that Marvel still let Ruffalo show up for work after that. And let’s be honest: no spoiler, no matter how big, was ever going to stop Infinity War from shattering box office records.

A lesson was learned that day. Maybe. But knowing Ruffalo, another spoiler was probably just around the corner.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Bruce Lee’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Fight Scene With Brad Pitt Sparked A Controversy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News