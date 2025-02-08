Drake isn’t looking for a Hollywood power couple moment. The 36-year-old rapper made it clear—he has no plans to marry a fellow celebrity because, in his words, “famous people really aren’t that… anything.” During an appearance on The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff, Drake shut down the idea of settling down with someone in the spotlight. When Althoff playfully suggested Beyoncé as a match, he quickly dismissed it. “OK, someone else, ’cause Beyoncé’s married,” he quipped.

Then came the real revelation: “I probably will end up marrying someone that’s not famous. Famous people really aren’t that intriguing.” For someone who has been linked to major names like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and Hailey Bieber, this perspective might surprise fans. But Drake doubled down, saying he’s never been a “celebrity chaser” and prefers a partner who stands out in their own way. “I like somebody that’s, like, their own. They’re not just a carbon copy, like a person that I’ve seen a bunch of times throughout my existence,” he explained. And for those wondering about his ideal traits? A sense of humor—and apparently, “cosplay.”

Marriage doesn’t seem to be on the cards anytime soon. Drake admitted he wouldn’t be the most reliable husband while still prioritizing his career. “I don’t think I can offer somebody what they’d be looking for. I think my life, my work is my priority… I don’t want to get married ’cause I don’t want to disappoint someone. And I’m not Amish.”

That doesn’t mean he hasn’t thought about it. In 2018, on The Shop with LeBron James, he revealed that his “perfect life” once included starting a family with Rihanna. “It looks so good on paper. By the way, I wanted that too at one time,” he admitted.

Now, with a six-year-old son from his past relationship with Sophie Brussaux, Drake’s priorities have clearly shifted. Whether he eventually finds “somebody that’s an individual” or sticks to his bachelor lifestyle, one thing’s certain—he’s not chasing the Hollywood love story.

