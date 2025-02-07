The Smurfs are back in a bigger, bolder, bluer, and never-before-seen avatar! Per the new official trailer, the tiny blue heroes are all set for a new adventure, bringing their signature charm, laughter, and magic to the real world. Packed with action, humor, and an all-star cast, the film blends nostalgia with a fresh, modern twist.

The Smurfs is based on Peyo’s original creation. It is directed by Chris Miller, written by Pam Brady, and produced by A Ty Ty and Jay Brown Production. The new movie will introduce a star-studded voice cast to the screen, with pop icon Rihanna making her debut in the world of animation. The songstress is lending her iconic voice to Smurfette, one of the beloved characters in the franchise, and adding a new dimension to the Smurfs’ universe.

In addition to Rihanna, the movie will also feature James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña with Kurt Russell and John Goodman, as part of the ensemble cast. Each actor is bringing their unique charm to the iconic blue characters.

When Papa Smurf (Goodman) is mysteriously captured by the evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a daring mission into the real world to rescue him. Along the way, the Smurfs are joined by new allies and must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe from chaos.

The film promises to deliver Smurfs magic while introducing exciting new challenges and deepening the characters’ journey. Fans can brace themselves for an epic mission that will push the Smurfs beyond anything they’ve faced before – because when their world is in danger, there’s no stopping these tiny blue heroes!

The Smurfs will hit the theatres on July 18, 2025.

