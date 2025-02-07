Rob Liefeld, the legendary comic book artist behind Deadpool, has officially severed ties with Marvel, citing ongoing frustrations and a lack of recognition. Liefeld co-created the Merc with a Mouth in 1990 alongside Fabian Nicieza. Since then, he has had a rocky relationship with Marvel for decades, but the final straw came during the promotion of Deadpool & Wolverine. Feeling sidelined at the New York premiere and left out of key events, he publicly announced his departure from the company.

Liefeld has long been a vocal advocate for creators receiving fair acknowledgment, particularly when their work fuels billion-dollar franchises. His issues with Marvel aren’t new, but the apparent snub at Deadpool & Wolverine solidified his decision to move on. He expressed disappointment over how Marvel Studios handled the situation, contrasting it with his positive experiences during the first two Deadpool films under 20th Century Fox.

Rob Liefeld calls out Kevin Feige for not treating comic creators well

Rob Liefeld’s history with Marvel has been filled with highs and lows. As one of the defining artists of the late 1980s and early 1990s, he played a crucial role in revitalizing New Mutants, introducing fan-favorite characters like Deadpool and Cable. His signature dynamic art style and bold character designs made him a superstar in the comic book industry. However, despite Deadpool becoming one of Marvel’s most lucrative properties, Liefeld’s relationship with the company has often been tumultuous.

Liefeld was among the high-profile artists who left Marvel in the early 1990s to form Image Comics, seeking greater creative control and ownership of their work. While he has worked with Marvel sporadically since then, tensions have persisted, particularly regarding recognition and creator rights. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Liefeld has vented his frustration about his treatment in the MCU.

His latest grievances stem from the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere, where he claims he was left out of key events, including the afterparty. He also stated that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige ignored him on the red carpet, a move he took as a deliberate slight. Further, his criticism was limited to MCU as 20th Century Fox treated him well during the first two Deadpool films. They had me along for the ride, and I caused zero drama. I was happy to be there,” says Liefeld. “Kevin Feige does not treat comic book creators well. That is my personal experience,” he further remarked.

