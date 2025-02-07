The first Monday of May isn’t just the first day of that month but a special day for fashion enthusiasts worldwide. It’s the day when the Met Gala happens every year and celebrities show up in the most glamorous looks that match the theme of the ball held at the Metropolitan Museum.

Celebrities like Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, and more have attended it over the years. With less than three months left until the most awaited fashion event of the year, here’s what we know about this year’s edition, including the date, theme, dress code, hosts, and more.

Met Gala 2025: Date & Hosts

The 2025 edition of Met Gala will be held on May 5, 2025, which is the first Monday of the month of May this year. The charity event fundraiser which is seen as the biggest night of the fashion world will be hosted by Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, as well as Anna Wintour as co-chairs while LeBron James will serve as an honorary chair.

Meanwhile, the host committee includes André 3000, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Jordan Casteel, Dapper Dan, Ayo Edebiri, Edward Enninful, Spike Lee, Doechii, Jeremy O. Harris, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Rashid Johnson, Tonya Lewis Lee, Audra McDonald, Janelle Monáe, Jeremy Pope, Angel Reese, Sha’Carri Richardson, Tyla, Usher, and lastly Kara Walker.

Met Gala 2025: Theme & Dress Code

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s spring exhibition Superfine: Tailoring Black Style and the dress code Tailored for You define the theme of the 2025 edition. The exhibition focuses on several different characteristics, such as ownership, presence, disguise, freedom, champion, heritage, beauty, and cosmopolitanism. The theme is inherently focused on menswear designs.

Each year, the Met Ball is hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, with a new carpet theme to match the event. Around 450 guests, including actors, models, influencers, and moguls, attend the grand event wearing the most complex and well-made designs. The trending names of Hollywood and the music industry, as well as media and sports icons, are seen on the red carpet.

Stars like Rihanna, Zendaya, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Sabrina Carpenter, Priyanka Chopra, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, and more have previously stunned fans with their unique looks. The running issue when it comes to the Met Ball is the men’s inability to follow the theme as discussed each year.

Fans often debate how most male stars disappoint on the red carpet by putting little to no effort into their looks. Following the theme is far off for many of them, who most often simply wear a black tux. It is to be seen what looks this year’s male-inclined theme will result in.

